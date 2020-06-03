Tusshar Kapoor on becoming father through surrogacy: I guess I was the first in the whole fraternity to do it

It was June 1, 2016, when Tusshar Kapoor became a proud father of a baby boy, Laksshya, through surrogacy. In these four years, the actor has always shared pictures and videos of his toddler on Instagram and the father-son duo can be seen having a lot of fun together.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kapoor shared another post on the occasion of his fourth birthday and wrote a wonderful note to express his feelings. Have a look right here:

And speaking to Pinkvilla about embracing fatherhood, being a single-parent, and his own parents' reaction, he spilled the beans on all! Talking about opting for surrogacy, he said, "It was my own decision but after I did it, I informed my parents and family and they were very supportive. I think Ekta (Kapoor) had planned before me but I don't know she was waiting for what, I think she was waiting for me to do it and I did it. Then, she followed after that. I guess I was the first one in the whole fraternity to do it."

What were his initial thoughts when he decided to opt for it? This is what he had to say, "What would happen, how will people react especially in a country like India, how would the media and industry react. How will life change for me? Because I was in the spotlight, so obviously, I had apprehensions but more than anything else, I wanted to have a child. So that way I was sorted, very strong about it."

In an interview recently, yesteryear Superstar and Kapoor's father Jeetendra poured his heart out on how he couldn't give enough time to his children since he was busy with his work. How different Kapoor is as a parent? Talking about this, Kapoor said, "Irrespective of how I was brought up and how old school parenting was, I don't want to be that kind of a parent and that is not because of how I was brought up but it is because there is just so much access to good parenting ideas today. Also, I don't have a choice, I am a single parent, so, I have to be a father and mother both. All in one parent."

The actor recently completed 19 years in Bollywood and even shared a post on Instagram, talking about his debut film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. He went on to do films like Khakee, Kya Kool Hain Kum, Dhol, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Shootout At Wadala, and of course, the Golmaal series.

