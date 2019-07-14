Tusshar Kapoor: People think I've cut down on work because of fatherhood

bollywood

Tusshar Kapoor on giving Bollywood a second shot and not being restricted to the comedy genre.

He is there, yet not there in Bollywood's scheme of things. Last seen in Golmaal Again (2017), Tusshar Kapoor's appearances on the big screen have been few of late. He recently took the digital route with sister Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji web show, Booo… Sabki Phategi.

Kapoor says his absence from the big screen is not his doing. "I signed several films, but they never took off. There are a lot of factors at play and often an actor can do nothing about it. In one instance, the film was about to roll when certain issues cropped up just a day prior."

Big decision

Kapoor who became a dad to a baby boy, Laksshya, via surrogacy in 2016 says, "People think I have cut down on work because of fatherhood. But that's not the case. I am open to doing all kinds of films." Being part of the Golmaal franchise, the actor says there is this thought that he can only do similar roles. "But I have also done films like Khakee (2004) and Shootout In Lokhandwala (2007). In fact, my best performances have been the non-comedy roles."

About his digital debut, he says, "Ekta had been talking to me, about two years ago, to be part of one of ALTBalaji's web shows. At that time, I didn't know how the digital world would pan out. Last year, when writer-director Farhad Samji was working on Baby Come Naa, he bounced off the idea to me. I was the last to come on board on the show. I am enjoying the new platform. It can reach out to so many more people out there."

Booo… Sabki Phategi, which sees Mallika Sherawat as co-star, is a horror comedy. "It is filmi masala stuff. There are some amazing things being made on the web, but most of it is dark and grim. Everyone wants it to be another version of what is being made abroad."

Similar approach

Kapoor does not find any difference shooting for a web show and a film. "It is the same challenge of getting your act together. The grammar is the same, we shoot it like a film, and not as an episodic."

What also helped Kapoor was that he had worked with co-stars Krushna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra and Kiku Sharda earlier. "Nowadays there is a lot of relatively new talent on the web, if I was acting with people I did not know, we would have to organise workshops first to find the comfort levels."

There is talk about a new season of Booo… Sabki Phategi but he cautions, "It is too early to talk about it. The show can keep running as long as people like to watch it. The audience appreciates humour, and it can lend itself to a franchise."

Spending time

As he has been away from the big screen, it has given Kapoor ample time to be with Laksshya. "I am a hands-on father. I make sure I am around whenever he needs me."

Kapoor is in no hurry to tell his tot about his profession and the starry trappings. "I have kept him away from Bollywood. I don't want him to see my films, at least for now. My mother showed him the Aankh Marey song from Simmba (2018) in which I featured. He then quipped, "Yeh toh Aankh Marey ke papa hain'. I prefer he watches kiddie stuff like cartoons and films made for kids. I will not sit down and tell him who I am. If he learns about it from others, then perhaps I will have to."

Kapoor cites an example how Laksshya prefers to do his own thing. "Recently, I was in Film City and told him to come over, but he preferred to be in the play area of an Andheri mall." And Kapoor would like it this way.

Franchise talk

There has been talk of another outing of Golmaal, the franchise he is best known for.

"Director Rohit Shetty can answer this but I hope there is an outing soon. Everyone rememebers my character in the comedy. It is fun. Now Golmaal has gone to another level. Like everyone even I am waiting for it."

Wearing the producer’s hat

Though sister Ekta and mother Shobha Kapoor have been producing television, films and web content under the Balaji Telefilms banner, Tusshar Kapoor steered cleared of it. The actor has now floated his own banner, Tusshar Entertainment House. His first project is the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxxmi Bomb. Designer-turned-filmmaker Shabinaa Khan is co-producer. The horror comedy is a remake of Raghava Lawrence’s Tamil film Kanchana (2011). "This is my independent foray into filmmaking," he says. The film was mired in controversy when Lawrence walked out of the project citing creative differences. "I will keep mum about it," says Kapoor.

