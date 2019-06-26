Ekta Kapoor reveals when she called the cops on brother Tusshar

television

Ekta Kapoor mentioned that the two siblings never go in the same car while on a family trip because they end up fighting every time

The Kapil Sharma Show/picture courtesy: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram account

Producer Ekta Kapoor says once, during a family trip to Tirupati, she and her brother Tusshar Kapoor ended up fighting. It ultimately led to her calling the police.

Ekta and Tusshar shot for an episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show" where she opened up about her bond with the actor, read a statement.

Ekta shared: "Like every other sibling, me and Tusshar fight a lot. You will be surprised to know that once when we went on a family trip to Tirupati we both started fighting for some reason. During the fight, Tusshar punched my nose. Later, I dialled the cops."

She mentioned that the two siblings never go in the same car while on a family trip because they end up fighting every time.

Tusshar added: "When we both used to go to school, we used to have very dangerous fights. We used to even tear each other's collar buttons. In such cases, we had to rush back home to change our clothes and so we used to get late for school."

Also Read: Smriti Irani calls husband Zubin Irani bae; Priyanka Chopra, Ekta Kapoor hearts it

The cast and crew, who made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the web-series spilt a lot of beans. The Kapil Sharma Show is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

This episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will definitely be a laugh riot as it features TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat and director Farhad Samji getting chatty with the most-popular host in India, Kapil Sharma. Also, comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who played pivotal roles in the series, also happen to be a part of the comedy show and will be seen as guests on their own show for the very first time.

As the brother-sister (Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor) duo features on the show one can expect a lot of revelations and secrets being spilled. While Ekta sizzled in a red dress, Mallika Sherawat, on the other hand, looked ravishing in green Indian attire. After a long hiatus, she is back in India and it will be a treat for viewers to watch her as a ghost named 'Haseena'.

With these actors known for their impeccable comic timing, seeing them get together with Kapil is sure to be a complete joy ride. So get set for a lot of wit, jokes and humour in this fun-filled episode soon. Stay tuned for more updates only on the ALTBalaji app!

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor says that she used to be a couch potato

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates