TV actor Rehaan Roy suffers injury on set

television

Rehaan Roy got injured and suffered minor burns while shooting for for Zee TV's show Guddan...Tumse Na Ho Paega

Rehaan Roy

While filming an action sequence for Zee TV's show Guddan...Tumse Na Ho Paega, actor Rehaan Roy got injured and suffered minor burns. Rehaan hurt himself on the set when he was preparing for Diwali special episode, and instead of using the electric lamps, he used clay diyas for more a authentic feel.

But it did not go well with the actor as the lit diya caused him the unexpected injury. Talking about the incident, Rehaan said in a statement: "As an actor one has to take the risk for a good shot. I insisted my director and the team to use a real diya to get the right kind of a shot."

"I love to perform scenes in the most real manner, by obviously keeping the safety in mind. I did injure myself during this particular scene, but for the shot to look that good, I think a bit of pain was completely worth it". The actor is currently playing the role of police constable Parv, an antagonist in the show.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever