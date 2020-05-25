TV actor Vikas Sethi: My frustration level is very high

Ever since the lockdown began, many celebrities took to social media to post their fun videos shot at home. Actor Vikas Sethi feels that these videos are simply a way to keep one busy. "Shot-at-home videos are for your self-satisfaction, it won't generate revenue. It's a way to keep yourself busy," he said.

"Everybody wants to be the talk of the town, I mean everybody wants to show their presence. But to each his own. They can do whatever they want and nobody should be judged on this. Personally, I enjoy seeing Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's videos. Sometimes even I make such videos," Vikas added.

India is currently in the fourth phase of lockdown. The pandemic gave rise to the financial crisis as well. "My frustration level is very high as I was about to start some new things and suddenly everything got shut. We are just spending money and there is no source of income right now," he said.

"With regards to mental health, you can talk to people - be it your parents, wife, brother, or anyone - because this is a stressful situation and we are facing it because of some fools. For example, when alcohol shops were opened, everyone was out on the roads standing in the queue, those are the same people who are saying that they don't have money to survive or eat food."

On his plans, once things go back to normal, he said: "First, I will bring my mother back from Ludhiana."

