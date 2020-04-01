TV actress Aanchal Khurana injured after being attacked by three dogs

Aanchal Khurana, who won the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge starring Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, was recently attacked by stray dogs. The actress was staying with her parents in Delhi when the incident took place.

Aanchal Khurana was out walking her dog, Leo, when a pack of dogs surrounded her and her dog. She tells TellyChakkar, "I had taken Leo for a walk and that's when a few stray dogs surrounded Leo and me. They were on the verge of attacking him. However, I quickly took him in my arms and the dogs bit me badly."

She added, "They bit my left side of the hip and right side of the knee. The situation got worse for me as in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, it became difficult for me to get injections. But, I am happy that Leo is safe."

Here's a picture of Aanchal Khurana with her pet dog Leo:

We really hope that Aanchal Khurana is doing well now and the injuries aren't extensive.

It was earlier reported that Aanchal was hospitalised due to a stomach infection. In an interview with a leading website, Aanchal had shared, "I am not used to eating outside food. I was not keeping well in the show and even towards the end. However, after stepping outside my house, my health deteriorated. After I came out of the house, I fell sick and vomited 40 times. I blacked out and was taken to hospital."

