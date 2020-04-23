Tv actresses lights up the benefits of reading book!

World Book Day, celebrated by UNESCO and other related organisations, is the global celebration of books and reading material observed in more than 100 countries. Also known as World Book and Copyright Day, it is an occasion to promote the joy of books and the art of reading. On the event popular television actresses lights up with the benefits of reading books in daily routine.

Shubhangi Atre seen playing the role of Angoori in the comedy series "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" feels Reading books stimulates imagination. She says, "We are limited only to the extent to which our imagination is limited. When we read about unknown places, our mind itself creates the imaginative images in our heads, rather than simply saving images from small screens in memory. Thus, the imagination and creativity of our minds are being strengthened by reading."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee known for the iconic role "Gopi Bahu" from the family drama "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" feels reading books lights up new ideas. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant says, "Reading encourages us to think. Sometimes, we even start dreaming based on the content we read. In addition, reading gives us new perspectives, that the reader may not even have thought of itself! Thus, through reading, we get new ideas and inspiration, so that we ourselves may try something new or different, inspired the things we read."

F.I.R actress Mahika Sharma feels reading books gives us new knowledge. The Ramayana actress says, "It is true that what we experience gives us best impression, but it is impossible in everyday life to be everywhere and to try out everything. Humans are the only species on Earth that can transmit information and knowledge over a distance and over several generations. A written language separates us from all other species! It enabled us to transfer knowledge rapidly and allows us to develop faster, which in the era of technological progress already exceeds the limits of imagination. So we've been evolving for thousands of years by reading!"

Helly Shah known for her roles in television shows like "Sufiyana Pyaar Mera" and "Swaragini— Jodein Rishton Ke Sur" feels reading books makes you smarter. The actress who will be seen in upcoming drama, "Ishq Mein Marjawan 2" says, "Books are a real treasure trove of data and new knowledge, and are much cheaper than courses and education. We become more intelligent by reading books, more interesting and appealing. By reading you will become better in communication, you will improve your knowledge on various topics as well as rhetorical skills."

