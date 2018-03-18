TV series Udann completes 1000 episodes

Udann, with its multiple twists and turns has wound its way to achieving the 1000 episode milestone

A gripping narrative, a voice against social injustice and headlined by some stellar performances, COLORS' Udann has been winning hearts since its inception. Ruling the TRP chart as one of the Top 10 fiction shows on Indian television, this social drama follows the life of the free spirited Chakor who broke the shackles of bonded labor with her grit and determination. Conceptualised by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Guroudev Bhalla & Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Udann - with its multiple twists and turns has wound its way to achieving the 1000 episode milestone.

Elaborating on the same, Mahesh Bhatt said, "What started as a 7 year old's dream to be free has culminated into an intense saga of freedom across social injustice, familial feuds and emotional barriers. It is overwhelming to see this concept resonating with the minds of our society. I would want to congratulate the entire team of Udann for completing a 1000 episodes and wishing them many more to come."

Manisha Sharma, Programming Head – COLORS, further added saying "Udann as a show has always been well received and the story is continuing to intrigue viewers. Week on week the numbers have been good. As we celebrate this milestone, we have great plans for the show. From being a bonded labour, Chakor has fought her struggles and life as a lot more coming her way."

Meera Deosthale (Chakor) shared- "For me, Udann is not just a show; it has become a part of my life. Chakor is an inspiration for me and I hope my portrayal of this iconic character continues to inspire the viewers who watch our show."

Echoing Meera's sentiment, Vijayendra Kumeria (Suraj) added, "Udann has completed 1000 episodes and I just can't believe it. The viewers' support and unconditional love continues to keep us among the top-rated shows on television even today."

Expressing her excitement, Vidhi Pandya (Imli) said, "When I joined the show, I was just glad to be part of a show that had a brilliant storyline and was telecast on the channel which has always been known for path breaking content. Over time, this show has allowed me to grow not just as an actor but as an individual as well. I have immense gratitude for all the love our viewers have showered on my character.

Producer Dhaval Jayantilal Gada said, "Udann was our attempt to highlight issues and practices which continue to plague our country even today. Chakor's fight for what is right has definitely struck a chord with viewers." Producer Guroudev Bhalla further added saying, "The response that Udann has received consistently over the past three and half years from viewers across the globe, has been gratifying. We have focused our efforts on identifying the pulse of the audience and that has worked for us."

