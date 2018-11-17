culture

Want to ace some of the hippest trends on television that are making heads turn? We tell you how to make them work

When Kate Middleton paired a black headpiece with a turquoise Catherine Walker coat at the recent World War I armistice service in London, she brought back memories of another queen - albeit in a sitcom and a smaller region, namely the Upper East Side - Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl. But Waldorf isn't the only one. Stylist Mausam Gandhi shares how you can pull off looks set by these TV trendsetters.

The crown of Queen B

WHAT: Headbands

INSPIRED BY: Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester)

SPOTTED: Kate Middleton

* A simple hair band won't do justice. Go for something extravagant like a studded or pearl hair band or a thick striped one. You can even choose a bulky one with flowers or feathers.

* Pair it up with feminine formals like Waldorf - bandage dresses, suits, formal dresses, etc - and wear heels with it to complete the formal look.

* Hairbands look the best with hair down. Make sure to remove a couple of strands to fall over your face. Waldorf also styles it into a sleek bun or a ponytail.

DON'T: Waldorf removes a few strands when opting for an open hair look. It could look shabby if not done the right way, so throw in some loose waves or curls before wearing the hair band.

Fuchsia Felicity

WHAT: Fuchsia lipstick

INSPIRED BY: Arrow's Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards)

SPOTTED: Priyanka Chopra

* Fill in your brows, apply a good amount of mascara and some blush to get the complete look.

* Wear a pair of black fr­­amed specs or square shades to give the look an edge.

* Pull your hair back into a sleek ponytail to enhance your lips and make-up.

DON'T: Avoid going overboard with the rest of the make-up as that can make your look messy.

Watson in vogue

WHAT: Scarves

INSPIRED BY: Elementary's Joan H Watson (Lucy Liu)

SPOTTED: Jennifer Garner

* Liu is seen with her hair down - easy and straight to balance out the bulkiness of the scarf. This is the perfect hairstyle to go with scarves.

* Pairing it with a suit shirt blazer adds a formal look to your style.

* Always pair it with boots.

DON'T: Avoid wearing long or bulky earrings.

Cosy & chic

WHAT: Knitted beret

INSPIRED BY: This Is Us' Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore)

SPOTTED: Shraddha Kapoor

* To wear it right, the edge must bind one inch above the eyebrows, straight across the forehead.

* Team it with a comfortable knit or pullover. Berets always look amazing with a jacket or oversized top for an effortless chic look.

* Pair it up with a long neckpiece to pull the look together.

DON'T: Let it lie loose. Use a bobby pin to ensure it do­esn't shift, esp­e­c­­ially if you have voluminous hair.

Sleek & intriguing

WHAT: Fedora hat

INSPIRED BY: White Collar's Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer)

SPOTTED: Ranveer Singh

* To give this look its deserved charisma it's essential to have a stubble like Neal Caffrey. This helps avoid the "very serious" look while being rooted to its intriguing mystery.

* Pair it with a well-fitted suit to accentuate the torso and make the style look sl­­eek. Slim-fitted shirts will add to the vibe.

* Remember details like cuff links, pocket square and a striped/solid tie.

DON'T: A printed tie over a printed shirt is a big no.

