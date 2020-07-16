Sushant Singh Rajput death: Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty asks for a CBI inquiry
A couple of tweets from Rhea Chakraborty's Twitter account have asked for a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Take a look
A couple of tweets sent out from Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's account have now asked for a CBI inquiry into his death. From the tweets, we can see that Rhea Chakraborty has tagged Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and asked for a CBI inquiry.
The first tweet reads: "Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. (sic)"
In the tweet, Rhea introduces herself as Sushant's girlfriend, something that neither she nor Sushant had confirmed before his demise. There was always buzz about them being a couple, but neither of them had made it official.
The second tweet read:
Along with the tweets, Rhea also shared an Instagram post, which features a candid photo of the late Sushant Singh Rajput.
We're awaiting further details into the matter.
