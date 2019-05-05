Twinkle Khanna gets into scuffle with a nutritionist; says "get off my page"

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna is an active social media user, and trolls had a field day while the actor-cum-author got into a fight with a nutritionist

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is known for speaking her mind and doesn't mince words when she has to give it back. The actor-turned-author had shared an Instagram post, which laid down some health tips for increasing the iron levels in one's body. However, she was turned down by a nutritionist for doing the same.

Mrs. Funnybones had suggested some tips that worked for her. She shared a picture of a healthy meal and suggested her followers to include oats, quinoa and pumpkin seeds in their diets for three months. Not just this, Twinkle also asked them to give her feedback on its results.

However, a nutritionist commented on this post saying, "Ms know it all has now started giving diet advice." The user's Instagram bio says that she is a certified Clinical Dietitian and Sports Nutritionist.

Knowing Twinkle, she hit back at the user and wrote, "Since you are a nutritionist why don't you point out if the things I have suggested are not good sources of Iron or are harmful in any way?"

She further continued, "I have been severely anaemic my entire life and with these simple changes have managed to reverse the condition in a short period with blood reports to substantiate the results. If something simple can help people then why not share the information. Either refute my points or take your cynicism and get off my page."

One of Twinkle's followers, who is also a doctor, came out in her support and wrote: "She is clearly saying this is what worked for her !!! She's not saying it will work for u or forcing u to either eat this or follow her page .. I'm a doctor and totally understand y some of u say it's better to consult a doc n this lady never said not to she is sharing her experience n isn’t tats y u r following her n commenting too??!! Get a life ppl [sic]"

