Twinkle Khanna gushes about her 'rather cute rickshaw driver'

Yesterday, Twinkle shared a photo of herself in an auto rickshaw with hubby Akshay Kumar as driver

Yesterday, Twinkle shared a photo of herself in an auto rickshaw with hubby Akshay Kumar as driver. She wrote, "My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some.

Woke up at 4am and got in a solid two-and-a-half hours of undisturbed writing time, a brisk walk with my dog and some goofing around with my rather cute rickshaw driver. All before 9 am (sic)." The Khiladi is known to wake up when others in Bollywood hit the sack. Twinkle seems to be following suit.

