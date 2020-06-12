Twinkle Khanna has a 'honest confession' for her daughter Nitara; pens a note for her on Instagram

Twinkle Khanna, known for her quick wit and humorous social media posts is spending her quarantine time with husband Akshay Kumar and kids Nitara and Aarav. The actress-turned-author has been giving us a glimpse of her lockdown days by painting her Instagram profile with adorable pictures with her family.

Recently, Twinkle took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of daughter Nitara who was seen reading and writing at home. Twinkle said she has still not told Nitara that the virtual school has ended and she no longer needs to learn maths and spellings. She shared a picture of her little daughter engrossed in books. We must say, Nitara's book collection is quite impressive!

"In the still, late afternoon sun, we read together. She, at lightning speed, the hare to my tortoise, as I underline phrases and scribble in the margins. Sometimes we write stories and painstakingly illustrate them. An honest confession, I don't remember telling her that virtual school has officially ended and we can discard this hour meant for math and spellings. We hold on to this time, learning how to turn the pockets of our imagination inside out. #TheGiftOfTime (sic)", Twinkle captioned the picture. Take a look:

The actor-turned-author has been sharing such cute moments with her family on her Instagram for a long time. And thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, the photo-sharing has increased. Recently, Twinkle shared a glimpse of her new makeover done by none other than Nitara. The seven-year-old can also be partially seen in the frame. Sharing a candid picture of herself on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, "The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz. @namratasoni watch out-you have some serious competition! #grouchomarxeyebrows (sic)."

Twinkle has been making us laugh with her funny and witty posts on social media during her quarantine time. Recently, she shared a still from the famous Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt starrer song Tamma Tamma Loge. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Don't try this at home! Also how to survive the extended lockdown-Tips from an expert and no, it's not Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. My bit this week (sic)."

She also gave us a glimpse of all the problems she is facing during her quarantine time. The video will certainly make you laugh.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Housefull 4. The comedy-drama went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film's release has been postponed in wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country. This will be followed by Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey. In 2021, he'll star in Bell Bottom and is also expected to star with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re.

