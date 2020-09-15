Twinkle Khanna parties with family as son Aarav turns 18; pens a lovely note for him
As Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav turned 18, the actress not only partied with Akshay Kumar and Nitara but also shared a heartfelt and adorable note that she wrote for him.
September 15 is a very special day for Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna since this is the day when they embraced parenthood in 2002 with the birth of Aarav. And today, as he turns 18, Khanna has taken to her Instagram account and shared a lovely and adorable note for her son.
Sharing a picture where she could be seen partying with Aarav, the birthday boy, daughter Nitara, and Akshay Kumar, who could be seen in his Bell Bottom look, this is what she wrote for him, have a look at the post right here:
Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy. All these years you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room. But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali. I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers
One of the first people to comment on the post was Sikandar Kher- "How beautiful Tina ! Happy birthday to your Aarav..he is a very fine young man .. all my love." (sic)
Talking about his son in an interview with Bear Grylls recently on his show, this is what the actor had to say, "My son is very different. I mean, he just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to."
Khanna made her Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's Barsaat with Bobby Deol in 1995 and went on to act in films like Jaan, Zulmi, International Khiladi, Mela, Joru Ka Ghulam, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Baadshah, and Love Ke Kiye Kuch Bhi Karega.
Coming to Kumar, he has a solid line-up of as many as seven films in the coming months. Starting from Sooryavanshi, he has films like Prithviraj, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan coming up.
The actress is currently spending time with her family in Scotland, where her husband Akshay Kumar is shooting for his upcoming film, Bell Bottom.
Twinkle Khanna, Aarav Bhatia and Nitara Bhatia were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Te family was headed to the United Kingdom, and it seems like everyone has left to accompany Akshay Kumar for his film Bell Bottom. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
The entire family took necessary precautions and was all masked up to travel overseas by air. Twinkle was seen wearing a tan coloured coat, paired with black denim and shoes during the outing.
-
Nitara Bhatia was seen wearing grey baby pants and a jacket when snapped by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport.
-
Speaking of Aarav, the star kid was seen twinning with mom in a brown jacket and black pants during his outing.
-
Talking about Akshay Kumar's film Bell Bottom, the actor shared in a media interaction, "The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. As much as I'm happy to be back on the sets, it's also important for us to take care of everything around us."
-
"Pooja Entertainment has laid down a safety plan for our shooting schedule abroad. We hope these measures help us accomplish a smooth and safe shoot," Akshay Kumar further added.
-
Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the retro-drama is set in the 1980s and is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Backed by Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, Bell Bottom is slated to release on April 2, 2021.
Twinkle Khanna was snapped with daughter Nitara and son Aarav Bhatia at the Mumbai airport. As Akshay Kumar and the entire cast of Bell Bottom left for UK, including Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, Akshay's family also accompanied them. We have pictures
