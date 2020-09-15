Twinkle Khanna parties with family as son Aarav turns 18; pens a lovely note for him

September 15 is a very special day for Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna since this is the day when they embraced parenthood in 2002 with the birth of Aarav. And today, as he turns 18, Khanna has taken to her Instagram account and shared a lovely and adorable note for her son.

Sharing a picture where she could be seen partying with Aarav, the birthday boy, daughter Nitara, and Akshay Kumar, who could be seen in his Bell Bottom look, this is what she wrote for him, have a look at the post right here:

One of the first people to comment on the post was Sikandar Kher- "How beautiful Tina ! Happy birthday to your Aarav..he is a very fine young man .. all my love." (sic)

Talking about his son in an interview with Bear Grylls recently on his show, this is what the actor had to say, "My son is very different. I mean, he just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to."

Khanna made her Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's Barsaat with Bobby Deol in 1995 and went on to act in films like Jaan, Zulmi, International Khiladi, Mela, Joru Ka Ghulam, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Baadshah, and Love Ke Kiye Kuch Bhi Karega.

Coming to Kumar, he has a solid line-up of as many as seven films in the coming months. Starting from Sooryavanshi, he has films like Prithviraj, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan coming up.

The actress is currently spending time with her family in Scotland, where her husband Akshay Kumar is shooting for his upcoming film, Bell Bottom.

