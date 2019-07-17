Twinkle Khanna pulls Akshay Kumar's leg for making quick money on their vacation

bollywood

Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna shared a video of him taking up a challenge in exchange for 100 pounds, and also took a jibe at him for falling in a top richest celebs list.

While Akshay Kumar is known for his amazing martial arts skills and his strict fitness regime, his author-wife Twinkle Khanna is popular for her wit. After showing off his extraordinary skills by accepting the Bottle Cap Challenge, Akshay Kumar has yet again left his fans amazed.

Twinkle Khanna shared a video of him taking up a challenge in exchange for 100 pounds. In the video, Akshay can be seen hanging on a rod to make quick money. Akshay attained a position in the richest celebs list recently and Mrs Funnybones took a jibe at the actor for not being satisfied enough with monetary gains. "Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well :) #GoofingAround," Khanna captioned the video.

Akshay recently became the only Indian to feature in the list of the World's Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2019. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and multi-starrer Mission Mangal, which features a stellar cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.

Mission Mangal's teaser released to a tremendous response, and Akshay feels it's time such stories are told. "Few people know NASA sent a satellite to Mars for close to Rs. 6000 crore and ISRO did it in only Rs. 450 crore. Just see the difference. A little common sense and we saved a lot of money. Can you believe this story has not been told yet? 1 want to tell it, that's why I came on board." he adds expressing his admiration for this incredible story of 'jugaad'.

All praise for the scientists who made it possible, the actor says. "This is a work of 17 engineers and scientists at ISRO. While listening to so many real stories of women scientists, I found it amazing how they managed their homes while being so incredible at work. Through this film, I want to tell them that they're great. This movie belongs to these five girls, played by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon. This is their movie."

Apart from this film, he will next be seen in Housefull 4 and Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

