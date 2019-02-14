Twist in the tale: Chandragupta Maurya to betray Chanakya?

television

In an interesting twist in the TV show, Chandragupta Maurya will betray Chanakya at first and then plan to rescue him

A still from Chandragupta Maurya

Siddharth Kumar Tewary's historical mega series Porus seamlessly translated to its extension - Chandragupta Maurya. The show has struck a chord with the audience with Chandragupta's solidarity with the greatest teacher, philosopher and royal advisor, Chanakya. The show revolves around the life and journey of the founder of the Maurya empire, the orphaned and abandoned Chandragupta Maurya.

While the camaraderie that they share is a delight to watch with Chandragupta training under Chanakya, which is considered to be of prime importance in our history. It is this training that will help Chandragupta become the future king of united India and help him tactfully deal with Dhananand.

So far on the show, Chandragupta, under the guidance of Chanakya, successfully robs off Dhananand's treasure after tactfully completing a clue hunt. As the story moves forward, Chandragupta learns about Moora being captured by Dhananand as a suspect of helping in the robbery and finds out about a possible threat to her life as Dhananand is about to kill her.

In an interesting twist, Chandragupta will try to stop him from killing her and promise to bring Chanakya to Dhananand. A source adds, "This week, Chandragupta will betray Chanakya at first and then plan to rescue him. He'll again strike against Dhananand by falsely making him believe that the latter's brother was involved in the robbery and an accomplice to Chanakya eventually getting him killed. This episode will mark their next divide and win against Dhananand's council."

Watch the promo here:

