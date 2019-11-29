Twitter gets into Black Friday mode with relatable memes

Black Friday is not a dreaded term as it looks. It is one of the biggest annual shopping festival of the world, other than Boxing Day. Black Friday, which is an unofficial holiday observed by many, is celebrated on a Friday after Thanksgiving. Originated in the US, the tradition of Black Friday is now celebrated all over the world, with many people flocking to their nearest shopping centre and queue up to shop till they drop.

Not just shoppers, even outlets put up special sales and discounts for the day, making it a fodder for shopaholics and bargainers.

Black Friday also makes ways for memes that pokes fun on how excessive shopping on this day can burn a hole in the pocket Check out these memes on Twitter and laugh out loud!

Me: Today is Black Friday. My best day of the Year.



Account Balance: pic.twitter.com/Mmx5unVIPg — Seddume Baba Lao (@Quarterbackface) November 29, 2019

Me: I should really try to save some money after spending a lot recently



Also me: BLACK FRIDAY DEALS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SGqLTSNIN9 — Long’s Toys (@clong83) November 29, 2019

Have a great weekend everyone!



Who's putting their tree up or getting stuck into the #BlackFriday Sales? pic.twitter.com/SbW3RUriGT — B-Compliant Ltd (@b_compliant) November 29, 2019

I'm ready for black Friday but my bank balance isn'tð­ð­ð­#BlackFridaySA pic.twitter.com/mzuiUGgDLW — TebOgo (LT Films) (@TBG_126) November 28, 2019

Still waiting for taxis to give us a discount #BlackFridaySA pic.twitter.com/OklmT544X2 — Hygffffghhjv (@hygffffghhjv) November 28, 2019

What did you buy for Black Friday?

