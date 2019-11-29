Twitter gets into Black Friday mode with relatable memes
Black Friday is not a dreaded term as it looks. It is one of the biggest annual shopping festival of the world, other than Boxing Day. Black Friday, which is an unofficial holiday observed by many, is celebrated on a Friday after Thanksgiving. Originated in the US, the tradition of Black Friday is now celebrated all over the world, with many people flocking to their nearest shopping centre and queue up to shop till they drop.
Not just shoppers, even outlets put up special sales and discounts for the day, making it a fodder for shopaholics and bargainers.
Black Friday also makes ways for memes that pokes fun on how excessive shopping on this day can burn a hole in the pocket Check out these memes on Twitter and laugh out loud!
Me with these #BlackFriday deals pic.twitter.com/1lP4UbjC3b— LieutenantKanada (@LtKanada) November 29, 2019
When #BlackFriday coincides with payday: pic.twitter.com/R4roP4SmR8— Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) November 29, 2019
Me: Today is Black Friday. My best day of the Year.— Seddume Baba Lao (@Quarterbackface) November 29, 2019
Account Balance: pic.twitter.com/Mmx5unVIPg
Me: I should really try to save some money after spending a lot recently— Long’s Toys (@clong83) November 29, 2019
Also me: BLACK FRIDAY DEALS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SGqLTSNIN9
Have a great weekend everyone!— B-Compliant Ltd (@b_compliant) November 29, 2019
Who's putting their tree up or getting stuck into the #BlackFriday Sales? pic.twitter.com/SbW3RUriGT
I'm ready for black Friday but my bank balance isn'tððð#BlackFridaySA pic.twitter.com/mzuiUGgDLW— TebOgo (LT Films) (@TBG_126) November 28, 2019
Still waiting for taxis to give us a discount #BlackFridaySA pic.twitter.com/OklmT544X2— Hygffffghhjv (@hygffffghhjv) November 28, 2019
Me preparing for tomorrow #BlackFridaySA pic.twitter.com/9zfOJ12D5F— Luthandoð¿ð¦ (@Luthxndo) November 28, 2019
What did you buy for Black Friday?
