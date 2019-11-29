MENU

Twitter gets into Black Friday mode with relatable memes

Published: Nov 29, 2019, 17:34 IST

Laugh out loud on these Black Friday memes posted on Twitter

A screengrab of a tweet by @LieutenentKanada
A screengrab of a tweet by @LieutenentKanada

Black Friday is not a dreaded term as it looks. It is one of the biggest annual shopping festival of the world, other than Boxing Day. Black Friday, which is an unofficial holiday observed by many, is celebrated on a Friday after Thanksgiving. Originated in the US, the tradition of Black Friday is now celebrated all over the world, with many people flocking to their nearest shopping centre and queue up to shop till they drop.

Not just shoppers, even outlets put up special sales and discounts for the day, making it a fodder for shopaholics and bargainers.

Black Friday also makes ways for memes that pokes fun on how excessive shopping on this day can burn a hole in the pocket Check out these memes on Twitter and laugh out loud!

What did you buy for Black Friday?

Tags

black fridayworld newsTwitter

