Twitter lauds Anand Mahindra for bringing this change in his canteen

Anand Mahindra is known for his motivating, quirky and inspiring content among his 7.6 million followers. The series of his #WhatsAppWonderbox tweets are also popular among his followers. The industrialist also replies to his followers to reaches out to him with queries. In his latest tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman has his followers praising him for appreciating a thoughtful initiative.

In the tweet, Mahindra talks about how their canteens have replaced plates with banana leaves with a beautiful initiative behind the move.

The industrialist tweets, “A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce.” He ended the tweet saying who his company implemented the idea.

A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce. Our proactive factory teams acted instantly on the idea...Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ouUx7xfMdK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2020

The tweet posted on Thursday has garnered more than 64,800 likes and was retweeted 10,300 times. The users commenting on the post, lauded the idea behind the move.

An idea coupled with action makes it worthwhile. M&M never ceases fascinating, during these dreadful days what your company is doing, you guys are winning the heart of the Nation. ðÂÂÂ — Jaya Khare (@jaya2004khare) April 9, 2020

I haven’t seen too many philanthropist businessmen . Good to have people like you in our nation. — Alok guptaðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@alokg2k) April 9, 2020

This shud b a regular feature sir corona or no corona.. it saves crores of ltrs of water reqd to wash plates n is biodegradable — SCM Consultant (@oarhtanirs) April 9, 2020

Wonderful idea and prompt execution ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) April 9, 2020

