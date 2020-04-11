Search

Twitter lauds Anand Mahindra for bringing this change in his canteen

Updated: Apr 11, 2020, 11:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the tweet, Mahindra talks about how their canteens have replaced plates with banana leaves with a beautiful initiative behind the move

Picture/Anand Mahindra-Twitter
Picture/Anand Mahindra-Twitter

Anand Mahindra is known for his motivating, quirky and inspiring content among his 7.6 million followers. The series of his #WhatsAppWonderbox tweets are also popular among his followers. The industrialist also replies to his followers to reaches out to him with queries. In his latest tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman has his followers praising him for appreciating a thoughtful initiative.

In the tweet, Mahindra talks about how their canteens have replaced plates with banana leaves with a beautiful initiative behind the move.

The industrialist tweets, “A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce.” He ended the tweet saying who his company implemented the idea.

The tweet posted on Thursday has garnered more than 64,800 likes and was retweeted 10,300 times. The users commenting on the post, lauded the idea behind the move.

What do you think about this move?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK