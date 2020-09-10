Twitter launches 'search prompt' on suicide prevention in India

In a bid to prevent suicide and self-harm during the ongoing pandemic times, Twitter on Thursday in a partnership with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) launched a dedicated search prompt to serve information and updates from authoritative sources on 'suicide prevention'.

When someone searches for terms associated with suicide or self-harm, the top search result will be a prompt directing them to the relevant information and sources of help available on Twitter. This is an expansion of Twitter's #ThereIsHelp prompt which was specifically put in place for the public to find a clear and credible information on critical issues. The search prompt will be available on iOS, Android and mobile.twitter.com in India in both English and Hindi languages.

Some of the search keywords include #CommitSuicide, #EndLife, #HowtoHangMyself, #Howtohangyourself, #PainlessDeath, #Suicidal, #SuicideAttempt and more.

"This dedicated search prompt will increase our ability to be compassionate towards people around us and help them in need by letting them know #ThereIsHelp," B.N. Gangadhar, Director at NIMHANS, said in a statement.

Twitter is also activating a custom emoji in the shape of an orange ribbon -- the international symbol for World Suicide Prevention Day. The emoji would appear when people tweet with the hashtags #WorldSuicidePreventionDay, #WSPD, #WSPD2020, #SuicidePrevention through September 25 and was activated in 23 languages.

"By launching this dedicated search prompt, we welcome another opportunity to amplify awareness and help resources around suicide prevention on Twitter, and contributing to the ongoing efforts required to address this serious issue," said Mahima Kaul, Head of Public Policy, Twitter India.

