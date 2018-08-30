Search

Twitter reacts on Halle Berry's poster on Prince Harry's high school dormitory wall

Aug 30, 2018, 11:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Halle Berry took to Twitter to unveil a resurfaced photo from 2003 of the young royal at Eton College, writing, "Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! #HalleBerryPosta

Veteran actress Halle Berry offered a fascinating insight into Prince Harry's boarding school dorm room, and the Duke of Sussex appeared to be like any other teen. The wall of his room was decorated with posters of scantily-clad models and a sweet tribute to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The 'Catwoman' star took to Twitter to unveil a resurfaced photo from 2003 of the young royal at Eton College, writing, "Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! #HalleBerryPosta."

This is how Twitter reacted to this revelation

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle were married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 at a ceremony attended by thousands of guests, including members of the public and representatives of charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

