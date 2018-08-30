Twitter reacts on Halle Berry's poster on Prince Harry's high school dormitory wall
Halle Berry took to Twitter to unveil a resurfaced photo from 2003 of the young royal at Eton College, writing, "Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! #HalleBerryPosta
Veteran actress Halle Berry offered a fascinating insight into Prince Harry's boarding school dorm room, and the Duke of Sussex appeared to be like any other teen. The wall of his room was decorated with posters of scantily-clad models and a sweet tribute to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! ð¤£ #HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott pic.twitter.com/nTBS9hKwWO— Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2018
This is how Twitter reacted to this revelation
I legit remember this photo but forgot Halle Berry was on Prince Harry’s wall in school. Meghan Markle makes even more sense ðð https://t.co/hZa6OKWi4Z— Atima Omara (@atima_omara) August 30, 2018
Yoooooooooo, Harry been down with the swirl for a minute ððð pic.twitter.com/9swcQrdkOa— GeeBraun (@SororRicochet) August 29, 2018
OMG OMG OMG OMG from the woman herselfð± pic.twitter.com/JAZF70TxfD— DEEBO (@ai002h) August 30, 2018
You know you made it when the prince has your poster hanging upððð¾ðð¾— Amadi (@Amadi___) August 29, 2018
I just can't believe that Prince Harry used axe in high school— asian representation (@vianntran) August 30, 2018
Prince Harry, the most relatable of the royal family has always recognized great women. :)— backmedias (@backmedias) August 29, 2018
Prince Harry married Meghan Markle were married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 at a ceremony attended by thousands of guests, including members of the public and representatives of charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
