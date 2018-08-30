Twitter reacts on Halle Berry's poster on Prince Harry's high school dormitory wall

international

Halle Berry took to Twitter to unveil a resurfaced photo from 2003 of the young royal at Eton College, writing, "Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! #HalleBerryPosta

Veteran actress Halle Berry offered a fascinating insight into Prince Harry's boarding school dorm room, and the Duke of Sussex appeared to be like any other teen. The wall of his room was decorated with posters of scantily-clad models and a sweet tribute to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The 'Catwoman' star took to Twitter to unveil a resurfaced photo from 2003 of the young royal at Eton College, writing, "Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! #HalleBerryPosta."

This is how Twitter reacted to this revelation

I legit remember this photo but forgot Halle Berry was on Prince Harry’s wall in school. Meghan Markle makes even more sense ðð https://t.co/hZa6OKWi4Z — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) August 30, 2018

Yoooooooooo, Harry been down with the swirl for a minute ððð pic.twitter.com/9swcQrdkOa — GeeBraun (@SororRicochet) August 29, 2018

OMG OMG OMG OMG from the woman herselfð± pic.twitter.com/JAZF70TxfD — DEEBO (@ai002h) August 30, 2018

You know you made it when the prince has your poster hanging upððð¾ðð¾ — Amadi (@Amadi___) August 29, 2018

I just can't believe that Prince Harry used axe in high school — asian representation (@vianntran) August 30, 2018

Prince Harry, the most relatable of the royal family has always recognized great women. :) — backmedias (@backmedias) August 29, 2018

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle were married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 at a ceremony attended by thousands of guests, including members of the public and representatives of charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates