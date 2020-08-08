Twitter rejoices as video shows honey badgers defeating pride of lions in fight

Honey badgers may be smalls but these carnivorous animals are known for ferociously defending themselves in fights. In a viral video shared on Twitter, two honey badgers were filmed defeating a pride of lions in a fight and protecting each other from the big cats.

The video shared by IAS officer Susanta Nanda shows the two honey badgers fight off a pride of lions and chasing them away when one of the big cats tried to attack one of them.

“Pride of the lions pride taken to dust. The honey badger is known for its strength, ferocity and toughness. It is known to savagely and fearlessly attack almost any other species when escape is impossible, reportedly even repelling much larger predators such as lion and hyena,” the IAS officer said in the caption for the video.

Pride of the lions pride taken to dustðÂÂÂÂ³



The honey badger is known for its strength, ferocity and toughness. It is known to savagely and fearlessly attack almost any other species when escape is impossible, reportedly even repelling much larger predators such as lion and hyena. pic.twitter.com/7iyz0hPHxN — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 6, 2020

Shared on August 6, the video garnered more than 13,100 views and was over 1,100 likes. The users commenting on the post said they found the clip amusing, while some shared fact they knew of about the tiny critter.

Here's how Twitterati reacted

Sir Honey badger is the most fearless animal. He is Unsung hero #unsung #unsungheroes — Jagan Singh IFS (@IfsJagan) August 6, 2020

Every Single predators use to avoid or escape Honey Badger due to their Herculean strength.



But they're really..... Hercules of the Animal World — M.Rajat Kr. (@MRajatkr) August 7, 2020

Honey badger bites are very painful. They don't easily give up. — Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) August 6, 2020

Classic David and Goliath tale. Naturally!



"Courage is what you earn when you’ve been through the tough times and you discover they aren’t so tough after all.”



Every honey badger has its day. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — umesh fofandi (@FofandiUmesh) August 6, 2020

Where there is a will, there is a way! When one is ready to face challenges, there is no stopping whatever size they are physically! Mental strength is all that defines a person! — Vijay Mohankumar (@VijiMohankumar) August 6, 2020

Best and smartest mind game with kings of jungles. Things to learn — Raghu nandan Mutukulla (@RaghuRajnikanth) August 7, 2020

Wow! Hope they escaped from the lions pride eventually. — Venkat Rameshwar (@venkatrameshwar) August 6, 2020

What do you think about the post?

