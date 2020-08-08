Twitter rejoices as video shows honey badgers defeating pride of lions in fight
In a viral video shared on Twitter, two honey badgers were filmed defeating a pride of lions in a fight and protecting each other from the big cats
Honey badgers may be smalls but these carnivorous animals are known for ferociously defending themselves in fights. In a viral video shared on Twitter, two honey badgers were filmed defeating a pride of lions in a fight and protecting each other from the big cats.
The video shared by IAS officer Susanta Nanda shows the two honey badgers fight off a pride of lions and chasing them away when one of the big cats tried to attack one of them.
“Pride of the lions pride taken to dust. The honey badger is known for its strength, ferocity and toughness. It is known to savagely and fearlessly attack almost any other species when escape is impossible, reportedly even repelling much larger predators such as lion and hyena,” the IAS officer said in the caption for the video.
Shared on August 6, the video garnered more than 13,100 views and was over 1,100 likes. The users commenting on the post said they found the clip amusing, while some shared fact they knew of about the tiny critter.
Here's how Twitterati reacted
Sir Honey badger is the most fearless animal. He is Unsung hero #unsung #unsungheroes— Jagan Singh IFS (@IfsJagan) August 6, 2020
Every Single predators use to avoid or escape Honey Badger due to their Herculean strength.— M.Rajat Kr. (@MRajatkr) August 7, 2020
But they're really..... Hercules of the Animal World
Honey badger bites are very painful. They don't easily give up.— Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) August 6, 2020
Classic David and Goliath tale. Naturally!— umesh fofandi (@FofandiUmesh) August 6, 2020
"Courage is what you earn when you’ve been through the tough times and you discover they aren’t so tough after all.”
Every honey badger has its day. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Where there is a will, there is a way! When one is ready to face challenges, there is no stopping whatever size they are physically! Mental strength is all that defines a person!— Vijay Mohankumar (@VijiMohankumar) August 6, 2020
Best and smartest mind game with kings of jungles. Things to learn— Raghu nandan Mutukulla (@RaghuRajnikanth) August 7, 2020
Wow! Hope they escaped from the lions pride eventually.— Venkat Rameshwar (@venkatrameshwar) August 6, 2020
