Twitter rejoices as video shows honey badgers defeating pride of lions in fight

Updated: Aug 08, 2020, 09:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In a viral video shared on Twitter, two honey badgers were filmed defeating a pride of lions in a fight and protecting each other from the big cats

A screengrab of the video shared by Susanta Nanda on Twitter
Honey badgers may be smalls but these carnivorous animals are known for ferociously defending themselves in fights. In a viral video shared on Twitter, two honey badgers were filmed defeating a pride of lions in a fight and protecting each other from the big cats.

The video shared by IAS officer Susanta Nanda shows the two honey badgers fight off a pride of lions and chasing them away when one of the big cats tried to attack one of them.

“Pride of the lions pride taken to dust. The honey badger is known for its strength, ferocity and toughness. It is known to savagely and fearlessly attack almost any other species when escape is impossible, reportedly even repelling much larger predators such as lion and hyena,” the IAS officer said in the caption for the video.

Shared on August 6, the video garnered more than 13,100 views and was over 1,100 likes. The users commenting on the post said they found the clip amusing, while some shared fact they knew of about the tiny critter.

Here's how Twitterati reacted 

What do you think about the post?

