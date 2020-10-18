Twitter under fire as it shows J&K as part of China

A major controversy has erupted after Twitter India showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of Peoples Republic of China in the timelines.

The matter was raised Kanchan Gupta, Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation (ORF) after tweets showed J&K as a part of China.

"So @Twitter has decided to reconfigure geography and declare Jammu & Kashmir as part of People's Republic of #China . If this is not a violation of #India laws, what is? Citizens of India have been punished for far less. But US Big Tech is above the law?", Gupta wrote tagging Telecom and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Several netizens also asked Prasad and the government to take action against Twitter India.

"No @Twitter this is not a freak happenstance," Gupta said in another tweet.

"@Twitter @TwitterIndia so according to you Leh is a part of People's Republic of China," said a netizen.

"Kindly look into this and take action appropriately. It's high time that these social media giants be held accountable for their stupidity," a netizen said asking Prasad to action.

"Please take cognizance of this serious matter and take necessary action against @TwitterIndia. They cannot take Indian sovereignty for granted. Don't let them normalize this misadventure," another another Twitterati.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever