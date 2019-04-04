IPL 2019: Twitter wants Virat Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain

Updated: Apr 04, 2019, 12:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Royal Challengers Bangalore under Virat Kohli's captaincy has lost all four of their matches in the IPL 2019 and are at the bottom of the IPL table.

Virat Kohli shakes hands with MS Dhoni (Pic/ AFP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have yet again gotten off to a very bad start in the IPL. They have lost all their four matches and even the best batsman in the world, Virat Kohli, is not able to turn the tables for the three-time IPL finalists. 

The worst part of the losses is the manner in which Virat Kohli's team gave up, without putting up a fight in all the matches.

In the opener against Chennai Super Kings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore side slumped to just 70 runs while batting first, that is one of the lowest scores ever in the IPL.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore could not contain the Jonny Bairstow and David Warner partnership and SRH posted a mammoth 230+ score. RCB in reply folded for 113 runs.

After the 4 losses, Virat Kohli's captaincy in the IPL has also come under the scanner and Twitteratis are calling for the sacking of Kohli as RCB skipper. 

Kohli however, said he is still hopeful of a turnaround. "We have 10 games to go. If we start turning things around, then we can get on a roll. We have to keep believing as a side. Just four games in, we would have liked one result our way if not two," he added. Read full story

Here are some reactions of miffed RCB fans on Twitter:

