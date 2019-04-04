IPL 2019: Twitter wants Virat Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain

ipl-news

Royal Challengers Bangalore under Virat Kohli's captaincy has lost all four of their matches in the IPL 2019 and are at the bottom of the IPL table.

Virat Kohli shakes hands with MS Dhoni (Pic/ AFP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have yet again gotten off to a very bad start in the IPL. They have lost all their four matches and even the best batsman in the world, Virat Kohli, is not able to turn the tables for the three-time IPL finalists.

The worst part of the losses is the manner in which Virat Kohli's team gave up, without putting up a fight in all the matches.

In the opener against Chennai Super Kings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore side slumped to just 70 runs while batting first, that is one of the lowest scores ever in the IPL.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore could not contain the Jonny Bairstow and David Warner partnership and SRH posted a mammoth 230+ score. RCB in reply folded for 113 runs.

After the 4 losses, Virat Kohli's captaincy in the IPL has also come under the scanner and Twitteratis are calling for the sacking of Kohli as RCB skipper.

Kohli however, said he is still hopeful of a turnaround. "We have 10 games to go. If we start turning things around, then we can get on a roll. We have to keep believing as a side. Just four games in, we would have liked one result our way if not two," he added. Read full story

Here are some reactions of miffed RCB fans on Twitter:

Dear rcb , @imVkohli even if Yu fail is not a problem please don't play with @y_umesh .Umesh brother is giving easy 50 runs to opponent so even if yu score 200 they only have the target of 150 in 16 overs.ashish nehra ji pls quit coaching. — Hari (@Hari72194284) April 4, 2019

@imVkohli Hi brother, RCB is 4 down till now. I came back on twitter for just this message to you. Below is the small suggestion from my side, i know you are the king of the game. But some time it is good to see things from others point of view. Lv u, Stay hard&healthy. Jai hind — Nitesh Sharma (@NiteshS02519446) April 4, 2019

@imVkohli thn how you win the world cup 2019 ?? Think about your captaincy & change your behavior with all person, then you win the all matches otherwise not... — CHOWKIDAR AVHY (@papaisonam) April 4, 2019

@imVkohli Hi virat, u lose evry matches frm starting year 2019 Australia t-20 matches,one day matches with Australia,now u still losses ipl matches no body listening ur word, wht u need to say with ur team player's be4 starting play the matches whch types of captain you are..??? — CHOWKIDAR AVHY (@papaisonam) April 4, 2019

I am your fan sir...but i am unsatisfied your selection playing 11 ipl team..why match to match you changing your team

But this mistakes never seen your indian team selection

And finally sorry sir for my this kind of tweets — Dhanan Jayan (@DhananJ41664659) April 4, 2019

He's not worth being a captain TBH.



Dhoni does most of the captaincy in India team. When the burden comes on him during IPL, his captaincy skills become very clear. — Anmol Raj (@AnmolRaj1911) April 4, 2019

If possible make yourself free from the burden of captaincy and bat freely We are sure you will do a great comeback n RCB Would be race of championship — Chowkidar H L Pathak (@HLPATHAK69) April 4, 2019

Can u step down from captaincy... For the world cup and let Rohit or Dhoni be the captain ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Chowkidar Ani_bhakt (@Ani_bhakt) April 4, 2019

Bhai please chod (leave) the captaincy and focus on making runs. That the thing you can only do as if now. — Animesh Sharma ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@AmrapaliBeghar) April 4, 2019

@imVkohli please don't spoil @RCBTweets by your bad captaincy. It's your ego & arrogance that's costing the side, learn from @anilkumble1074 who knows how to win and how to lead. Buttering @BCCI will not help you anywhere & ur personal milestones will be like Zimbabwean currency. — Naveen Shetti (@nmshetti) April 4, 2019

It's high time we acknowledge the scam that is Virat Kohli's captaincy and give credit where it's due âÂÂÂÂ — Nihal Anand (@nihalishungry) April 4, 2019

@ImRo45 Rohit Captaincy is far much better than @imVkohli, he exactly knows how to pressurize opposite team, which bowler should bring to bowl on different conditions and fielding positions of players. He must be captain of our Indian Team. #MIvCSK — Pirate ♠ï¸ÂÂ (@PirateSagar) April 3, 2019

@imVkohli better to leave captaincy after yesterday’s match with RR... hand it over to ABD and concentrate on your batting ... would be better for WC 19 — Vikram Singh (@vikram0103) April 3, 2019

If captaincy form is something to go bye..We lost the t20 & odi against aus at home..Leave ipl aside



Dho on other hand has been inspirational — Birendra Chauhan (@Brockinever) April 3, 2019

@imVkohli You are a fantastic batsman & have been a big fan & follower of your cricket from your U19 days. However your captaincy has been extremely poor & this not stating coz of @RCBTweets performance. It’s for you to introspect. You have not been able to influence players too — Jayesh Veeraraghavan (@JayeshRaghavan) April 3, 2019

If @imVkohli really loves his country then he must give up the captaincy & hand it over to @msdhoni for the upcoming world cup.#MIvCSK #CSKvsMI — Birendra Chauhan (@Brockinever) April 3, 2019

Bhai if you want RCB to be top in ipl, leave the captaincy.... "Tum se naa ho paaygaa" — Nationalist Kunal Dhabhai (@dhabhai_kunal) April 3, 2019

There are many such 'Why's to be asked in this #IPL2019 i have mine:

Why is #ViratKohli holding to the captaincy and spoiling the chances of @RCBTweets ? We will have to live with these Why's for ever! — Arulmani (@arulp23) April 3, 2019

I am really worried about World Cup

Your performance is not good enough as far as IPL is concerned and captaincy also looking poor ..... RCB lost all 4 matches .......



Feeling very sad .....

