Twitterati celebrates Father's Day to show love to all dads across globe
This Father's Day, netizens took to social media to show gratitude to all the dads in the world for their care and support
Father’s Day is observed across the globe on the third Sunday in the month of June, which falls on June 16 this year. This occasion is celebrated to show some gratitude and love to all the fathers in the world for their support, sacrifices and care they bestowed on their children all their lives. Netizens took to the social media site, Twitter to celebrate this special day and thank all the fathers for their great deeds.
Best Scene To Celebrate The Father's Day âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ— Only Yash ™ (@OnlyYashFc) June 16, 2019
Link : https://t.co/4szypzVTGA#HappyFathersDay2012 To All #Fathers
Father's Day #HappyFathersDay#TeamOnlyYash pic.twitter.com/X9bMtQGhaJ
#HappyFathersDay to all fathers pic.twitter.com/0LygeRRvoR— ðÂÂÂÂ¥HanaðÂÂÂÂ¥ (@hana_twits) June 16, 2019
I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future."#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/7GEsfyzQ6n— Choudhary VirendraðÂÂÂÂ¯ (@ChoudharyViren7) June 15, 2019
Happy Fathers Day To All Fathers In The World âÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Online Thala FC (@online_thala_fc) June 16, 2019
Appa One Word Is the Great Motivation To All Youngsters ðÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂ§#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/yw1Y5GuMCb
To all the Dads out there - hope you have a terrific Father’s Day! Enjoy! #happyfathersday #daddy #fathersday #love #celebrate #enjoy #âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/LkAzYBqPfr— Lorraine Ziff (@LorraineZiff) June 16, 2019
Happy Father's Day#dietmantrabymonika #dietitianmonikamanchanda #nutritionistmonikamanchanda #nutritionist #dietition #happyfathersday #BeingAFather #FathersLove pic.twitter.com/V8r8G6kjgh— Monika Manchanda (@MonikaManchan12) June 16, 2019
#HappyFathersDay I miss my dad Bootsy every day. pic.twitter.com/AYsqTlBQXO— AnyoneButTrump2020 (@smseegers) June 16, 2019
The greatest gift I ever had came from God I call him Dad ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/SXZZWVLgbz— à²°à²ÂÂà²ÂÂà²¿à²¤à²¾ðÂÂÂÂ© (@smileygombe) June 16, 2019
Me & my mom & my grandfather ðÂÂÂÂ´ðÂÂÂÂ¾ @ Dayton, Ohio #HappyFathersDay #FathersDay https://t.co/HQs0VzKixH pic.twitter.com/OhuxEREp7p— JourneyðÂÂÂÂÂÂJewels ® ðÂÂÂÂ¯ðÂÂÂÂ² (@JourneyJewelz) June 16, 2019
It has been just 3 weeks since I lost my Father. #HappyFathersDay Miss you Dad. I will always look up to you. Where ever ur, keep blessing us pic.twitter.com/Vga4Gx5itQ— #GauravPradhan 2.0 ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@DrGPradhan) June 15, 2019
Waiting to meet our son on Happy Fathers Day. Baap Baap hota hai, Beta beta. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂðÂÂ¤ª #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #HappyFathersDay #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/nKgwKuhL82— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 15, 2019
This Father's day make it special for the best man in your life for all the sacrifices and care he has bestowed down all these years.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Father's Day: Best and worst things said by dad!