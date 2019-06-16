Twitterati celebrates Father's Day to show love to all dads across globe

Updated: Jun 16, 2019, 08:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent

This Father's Day, netizens took to social media to show gratitude to all the dads in the world for their care and support

Twitterati celebrates Father's Day to show love to all dads across globe
Representational image

Father’s Day is observed across the globe on the third Sunday in the month of June, which falls on June 16 this year. This occasion is celebrated to show some gratitude and love to all the fathers in the world for their support, sacrifices and care they bestowed on their children all their lives. Netizens took to the social media site, Twitter to celebrate this special day and thank all the fathers for their great deeds.

This Father's day make it special for the best man in your life for all the sacrifices and care he has bestowed down all these years.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

fathers dayworld newsnational news

Father's Day: Best and worst things said by dad!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK