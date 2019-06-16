Twitterati celebrates Father's Day to show love to all dads across globe

international

This Father's Day, netizens took to social media to show gratitude to all the dads in the world for their care and support

Representational image

Father’s Day is observed across the globe on the third Sunday in the month of June, which falls on June 16 this year. This occasion is celebrated to show some gratitude and love to all the fathers in the world for their support, sacrifices and care they bestowed on their children all their lives. Netizens took to the social media site, Twitter to celebrate this special day and thank all the fathers for their great deeds.

I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future."#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/7GEsfyzQ6n — Choudhary VirendraðÂÂÂÂ¯ (@ChoudharyViren7) June 15, 2019

Happy Fathers Day To All Fathers In The World âÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Appa One Word Is the Great Motivation To All Youngsters ðÂÂÂÂ¨‍ðÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂ¨‍ðÂÂÂÂ§#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/yw1Y5GuMCb — Online Thala FC (@online_thala_fc) June 16, 2019

The greatest gift I ever had came from God I call him Dad ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/SXZZWVLgbz — à²°à²ÂÂà²ÂÂà²¿à²¤à²¾ðÂÂÂÂ© (@smileygombe) June 16, 2019

It has been just 3 weeks since I lost my Father. #HappyFathersDay Miss you Dad. I will always look up to you. Where ever ur, keep blessing us pic.twitter.com/Vga4Gx5itQ — #GauravPradhan 2.0 ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@DrGPradhan) June 15, 2019

This Father's day make it special for the best man in your life for all the sacrifices and care he has bestowed down all these years.

