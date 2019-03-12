Twitterati explodes after US publication calls Pulwama bombing an 'explosion'

And although the media house deleted the tweet to correct the spelling error, they failed to correct the first mistake.

Pulwama attacks

A prominent US publication was trolled by Twitterati for a tweet pertaining to a story about Lok Sabha elections this year. The name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was erroneously spelt as 'Narandra' which the media house rectified by reposting with the correct spelling but the tweet talked about the Pulwama attack being an 'explosion' that led to trolling.

The newspaper's tweet said, "After an explosion in Kashmir and weeks of brinkmanship with Pakistan, many Indians are rallying behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi as elections approach [corrects typo]."

The word 'explosion' took a sarcastic turn for some Twitterati with replies such as, "So 9/11 was a plane crash?"

Pakistan's terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama which took the lives of as many as 40 CRPF soldiers.

