Twitterati explodes after US publication calls Pulwama bombing an 'explosion'

And although the media house deleted the tweet to correct the spelling error, they failed to correct the first mistake.

Pulwama attacks

A prominent US publication was trolled by Twitterati for a tweet pertaining to a story about Lok Sabha elections this year. The name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was erroneously spelt as 'Narandra' which the media house rectified by reposting with the correct spelling but the tweet talked about the Pulwama attack being an 'explosion' that led to trolling.

The newspaper's tweet said, "After an explosion in Kashmir and weeks of brinkmanship with Pakistan, many Indians are rallying behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi as elections approach [corrects typo]."

After an explosion in Kashmir and weeks of brinkmanship with Pakistan, many Indians are rallying behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi as elections approach [corrects typo] https://t.co/ZoWN6fUcnt — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) March 12, 2019

The word 'explosion' took a sarcastic turn for some Twitterati with replies such as, "So 9/11 was a plane crash?"

Troubling that @nytimes chooses to describe a terrorist suicide attack as ‘an explosion.’ What’s next? Describing a beheading as ‘loss of a human head?’ @gettleman @nytimesworld https://t.co/1qolfH4KAy — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) March 12, 2019

Suicide terrorist who killed 40 humans ....is rather more than an explosion.

Tell us @nytimes , is a prerequisite to calling it a terror attack is white people dead ? https://t.co/8lrSOmlRVg — Harini Calamur (@calamur) March 12, 2019

So for @nytimesworld #Pulwama was an just an explosion! And of course 9/11 must have been just a plane crash.... https://t.co/4JfzNkDMYq — Shannu Kaw (@ShannuKaw) March 12, 2019

If Pulwama Attack is just an explosion then 9/11 is just accident made by drunk pilot. — BHARATH KN (@BharathRF) March 12, 2019

If the incident in Pulwama was just an explosion, then 9/11 was a plane crash. My condolences to the Al-Qaeda workers who lost their precious lives just because of a stupid building. — Sanjay Gautam (@Sanjayg551) March 11, 2019

if pulwama was an explosion, 9/11 was a plane crash? it's very insensitive of NYT to make light of the losses we suffer from islamic terrorism! — vivek singh (@vivekbabaji) March 11, 2019

Pakistan's terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama which took the lives of as many as 40 CRPF soldiers.

