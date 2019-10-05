MENU

Twitterati slams Bombay HC after it clears the axing of trees in Aarey Colony

Updated: Oct 05, 2019, 15:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Twitterati has lost its cool after Bombay HC ruled against the petitions filed to save trees from getting chopped down in Aarey colony

Save Aarey campaign
Save Aarey campaign

Despite several petitions and protests by celebrities like John Abraham and Shraddha Kapoor, the Bombay High Court approved Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s proposal to cut more than 2700 hundred trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony for the construction of a metro car shed. Soon after, netizens went berserk on social media and moaned about how we are destroying the planet.

Check out some of the reactions here:

As an alternative to Aarey Colony, activists had suggested the Metro car shed to be built in Kanjurmarg. However, authorities refused to budge considering the costs involved (Rs. 5000 crores).

In their defence, the BMC and MMRC have said that Mumbai Metro will help reduce carbon footprint and help the environment in the long run.

Even scores of celebrities took to social media to express their concern over cutting down trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony on Saturday. Authorities began chopping trees after the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against the proposed cutting down of over 2,700 trees in Aarey Colony of Mumbai to make way for a Metro car shed and refused to declare the colony as a forest

