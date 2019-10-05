Twitterati slams Bombay HC after it clears the axing of trees in Aarey Colony

Despite several petitions and protests by celebrities like John Abraham and Shraddha Kapoor, the Bombay High Court approved Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s proposal to cut more than 2700 hundred trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony for the construction of a metro car shed. Soon after, netizens went berserk on social media and moaned about how we are destroying the planet.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Oh the judiciary of this country has betrayed us big time, you'll regret this one for sure. #AareyForest #BombayHighCourt — Snigdha Awasthi (@SniggySarcasthi) October 5, 2019

Over 300 out of the proposed 2646 trees hacked to death in #AareyForest. In most cases 'Development' happens at the expense of Environmental degradation.Can we afford such a 'development'



We have killed the Mithi River in Mumbai & River Yamuna is already on the deathbed in Delhi — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) October 5, 2019

Wake up Mumbai!!! Wake up! They have been cutting trees since the wee hours. @mumbaipolice has laid seige over #AareyForest. Traffic is stopped at the 3 entrances #Marol #Powai #Highway

At least gather at these points and let them know you stood up when it mattered. #SaveAarey — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) October 5, 2019

Metro launch year



London 1890

Paris 1900

Berlin 1902

New York 1904

Tokyo 1927

Moscow 1935

Beijing 1971

Kolkata 1984

Manila 1984

Istanbul 1989

Delhi 2002

Bengaluru 2011



A lobby with vested interests derailed #Mumbai Metro & now using #AareyForest as cover to keep Mumbai backward — Ravi Kant - à¤°à¤µà¤¿ à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤¤ ðÂÂ«ðÂÂ· (@LegalKant) October 4, 2019

#SaveAarey #AareyForest

People arguing abt hw multiple times more saplings have been planted to justify the cutting of 2600 mature trees then knw this tht trees are nt equal to a forest. trees are part of a forest nt vice-versa. losing forest means losing of the whole ecosystem — Munisha Chauhan (@ChauhanMunisha) October 4, 2019

Lathi Charge done for the first time at the peaceful protests for Aarey. People have been detained inside, gates have been closed and the authorities are abusing the protestors. Women have been pushed and detained by the police at this hour, which is lawfully wrong. #SaveAarey — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) October 4, 2019

As an alternative to Aarey Colony, activists had suggested the Metro car shed to be built in Kanjurmarg. However, authorities refused to budge considering the costs involved (Rs. 5000 crores).

In their defence, the BMC and MMRC have said that Mumbai Metro will help reduce carbon footprint and help the environment in the long run.

Even scores of celebrities took to social media to express their concern over cutting down trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony on Saturday. Authorities began chopping trees after the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against the proposed cutting down of over 2,700 trees in Aarey Colony of Mumbai to make way for a Metro car shed and refused to declare the colony as a forest

