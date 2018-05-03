Twitterati talk about journalism on World Press Freedom Day

Here's what Twitterverse is talking about World Press Freedom Day

Representational picture

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3 every year to uphold the fundamental principles of press freedom, to evaluate press freedom around the world, to defend the media from attacks on their independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.

Press freedom in India has deteriorated in 2018 and three journalists have been killed in the first four months, media watchdog The Hoot said, stating that "journalists continue to be vulnerable". The number of killings documented by the Hoot report for the first four months was the same as in the whole of 2017. "They were killed in connection with their reporting, judging by what initial investigations show," it said.

Here's what Twitterverse is talking about World Press Freedom Day

Twitter supports #WorldPressFreedomDay



Join the conversation with #ImAJournalistBecause to see stories from reporters, editors, videographers, photographers, and more. pic.twitter.com/YoefwfMCw6 — Twitter (@Twitter) May 2, 2018

Speak up, speak out! You have one life to lead! And miles to go before you sleep! #WorldPressFreedomDay — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) May 3, 2018

Good journalism seeks the truth and holds the powerful accountable. All journalists must be afforded protection, and be free from harassment, intimidation, and threats. #WorldPressFreedomDay — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) May 3, 2018

This is how much press is free in Pakistan.Dont ask don’t tell...#WorldPressFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/6FJQ8G0raf — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) May 3, 2018

The most important message on #WorldPressFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/SNqhzEgeKp — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 3, 2018

Journalists are watchdogs.



Through their work they foster transparency and democracy.



Their life should not be threaten to convey information to the public.



Stand up for #PressFreedom!https://t.co/OAlNX2nRrV #WorldPressFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/eTGcxMEB0K — UNESCO (@UNESCO) May 1, 2018

The PEN is mightier than the sword.

Don't fight..... WRITE. #WorldPressFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/KfrBWNlUmj — Mac Otani ðÂÂ°ðÂÂª (@MacOtani) May 3, 2018

On this day all the stakeholders should make sure occupational safety and health of journalists be made sure and uncompromisable. #WorldPressFreedomDay — Marium (@MariumIsmail1) May 3, 2018

India ranks 138th among 180 countries on this year's World Press Freedom Index, published by Reporters Without Borders. India's rank was 136th in 2017 and 133rd in 2016. The number of documented attacks on journalists and media workers across the country during the period was 13. It includes three in West Bengal. In 2017, documented attacks stood at 46.

Apart from these, there were defamation cases that came to trial. A sedition case was filed against a journalist. There was also a clear push by both the State, Centre and the judiciary -- through regulatory policy as well as judicial orders -- to curb free speech.

Three journalists were killed in the January-April period were mowed down by vehicles. On March 26, two Dainik Bhaskar journalists -- Navin Nishchal and Vijay Singh -- were killed when their bike was hit by an SUV in Bhojpur in Bihar. Police said the vehicle was driven by a village leader and that a heated argument between him and the reporters over a news report had preceded the "accident".

A day later, television reporter Sandeep Sharma was mowed down by a truck in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. Sharma, who had done a sting operation on a sand mining mafia in Bhind, had told police that he had received threats to his life, it said.

Hoot's investigation revealed that politicians, businessmen, members of Hindu right wing groups, police and paramilitary forces, government agencies like the film certification board, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, state governments, lawyers and even media groups had acted to undermine freedom of expression.

India's record on press freedom has remained poor and has been deteriorating over the last couple of years.

-with agency inputs

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates