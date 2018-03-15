Two alleged drug peddlers, including a cop, arrested in Jammu

Around 100 grams of heroin was recovered from them, the officials claimed. Two pedestrians were intercepted at a check point in Gangyal area of the but they tried to flee from the spot last night, a police officer said

Jammu: A policeman was among two persons arrested here for alleged drug peddling, officials said on Thursday.

A police party caught up with them and during the search 100 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession, he said. The two drug peddlers, who were arrested, have been identified as Selection Grade Constable Nisar Ahmed and Ishfaq Ahmed, the officer said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, he said.

