Two arrested, including woman with fake documents at Hyderabad airport

crime

When the identity cards of the two accused were checked at the entry point, they were found to be fake

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, two persons including a woman were arrested at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport while they were trying to board a flight with fake documents. The two accused were identified as 41-year-old Doulsab and 23-year-old Lakshmi. The two were arrested on August 16, 2019, while trying to board a flight to Delhi.

According to Rajiv Gandhi Airport police, when the identity cards of the two accused were checked at the entry point, they were found to be fake. The woman had a flight ticket and a photocopy of identity proof of some other person. Her face did not match with the identity proof produced by her during the entry point.

Later, the Rajiv Gandhi Airport police handed both the accused over to the police and a case was registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both accused have been sent to judicial remand.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Five arrested for producing fake documents in Borivli

In a similar incident which took place in Mumbai, a Borivli metropolitan magistrate court's judicial clerk filed a complaint against five accused who allegedly produced fake documents. A case was registered by the judicial clerk Pramod Shirke, 58, whose duty is to check and verify the surety bail's document produced by the bailiff. These accused were granted bail through fake documents.

While checking the submitted bail documents lof all the five accused, Shirke noticed that the two accused were arrested by the Malad and Charkop police in various criminal cases. The documents which were submitted for their bail were fake and forged.

Acting on the complaint of judicial clerk Shirke, the Borivli police registered a case against two different accused under various sections of forgery and fraud and are searching for the accused.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Fake IT officers raid house in Dahisar; loot worth Rs 81.6 lakh

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates