Shiv Sena shakha pramukh Sachin Sawant shot dead by two bikers in Kurar

Shiv Sena shakha pramukh Sachin Sawant was killed last night on his way home; there was an earlier attempt on his life in 2010



Police conduct the panchnama at the crime scene

The Kurar police have launched a manhunt for two bikers who shot a Shiv Sena leader dead on Sunday evening. The deceased Sainik, Sachin Sawant, 45, was the party's local shakha pramukh.

Around 7.30 pm, he had just locked the party office at Kranti Nagar, and was walking home, when the assailants shot at him. The first bullet missed Sawant, and he started running. He ran for about 200 metres, while the attackers gave chase and kept firing at him.

The sixth bullet hit Sawant in the chest, and he collapsed near the Sai Baba temple. The locals informed Sawant's family, and his son Omkar and other relatives and friends rushed him to the nearest private hospital. The hospital referred him to Shatabdi Hospital, as his condition was critical. Doctors at Shatabdi declared him dead around 8.30 pm.



Sachin Sawant ran for 200 metres before one of the bullets hit him in the chest. Pics/Satej Shinde

Sawant had been promoted to shakha pramukh only recently, but this was yet to be declared officially. A police source revealed that an attempt had been made on his life in 2010 as well. The police suspect he may have been killed over an old rivalry over property disputes and SRA project development work in the area.

