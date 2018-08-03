Two caught smuggling gold in undies, skates at Mumbai airport

national

While one was found hiding 15 gold bars in his underwear, the other had crude gold pipes, rods hidden in roller skates

K M Khan was hiding 15 foreign-marked gold bars in his underwear

When these passengers were going for gold (to smuggle), they went for some truly golden ways to do so. Recently two such travellers were caught at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport while they were sneakily trying to bring the precious metal worth Rs 70 lakh in their underwear and the wheels of their roller skates.



Fasil Taindath had eight gold rods and eight crude gold pipes hidden in the wheels of a pair of roller skates

Intelligence tip-off

The latest case occurred on July 30, when one K M Khan, who was flying in from Dubai, was stopped at the airport on an intelligence tip-off. A personal search revealed he was hiding 15 foreign-marked gold bars, weighing 1,750 grams, in his underwear. The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized the gold worth Rs 48.84 lakh, according to sources from the agency.

After a round of questioning, it was revealed that a man named Sayed Ali was waiting for Khan outside to receive the gold. Khan and Ali confessed to their roles and were booked under the Customs Act.

Golden wheels

Prior to this, on July 28, one Fasil Taindath, was caught at the airport on his way back from Riyadh with eight gold rods and eight crude gold pipes, weighing a total of 835 grams and worth Rs 23.30 lakh. All of this gold was hidden in the wheels of the roller skates in his check-in baggage, said sources.

Not declared

The gold was seized as it had not been declared, and a case was filed under the Customs Act. In his statement, Taindath admitted to bringing in the gold without declaring it.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Five arrested with 58 gold bars in Borivali

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates