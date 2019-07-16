Two children killed, 5 injured in roof collapse in Uttar Pradesh

national

Nine people were inside the house when the incident occurred, police said

Uttar Pradesh: Two children were killed and five other members of a family sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed following heavy rainfall in the Nagphani area in wee hours of Tuesday. "Two children have died while five persons have been admitted to a hospital. The incident occurred due to incessant rainfall in the area. The house was not maintained properly. It was a kutcha house. We are investigating the matter," Balram, Deputy Superintendent of Police stated.

Nine people were inside the house when the incident took place, police said. According to the locals, "We heard a very loud noise at around 5 am, following which, we rushed to the spot. We found two girls aged two and ten years dead at the spot. Five other persons of the family were rushed to the district hospital."

In another incident, a four-storey building collapsed in Dongri, located in South Mumbai on Tuesday at 11.40 am. The initial incident was reported by the locals and according to civic officials around 40-50 people are feared trapped under the debris and people formed a human chain to remove the debris from the spot. The building is located at Tandel street, Abdul Hamid Durga, Dongri in Mumbai. Rescue operations carried out by the MFB, Police, 108 Ambulance and Ward staff is underway at the location.

With inputs from ANI

