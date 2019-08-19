Two criminals killed in encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh

national

The killed criminals were identified as Vijay Yadav and his associate Sameer Khan

Madhya Pradesh: Two criminals on Monday were killed in an encounter with state police, states news agency ANI. The killed criminals killed in an encounter were identified as Vijay Yadav and his associate Sameer Khan. Vijay Yadav was an accused in the murder case of Raju Mishra, the Congress leader and was also wanted in several other cases. Congress leader Raju Mishra was shot dead by some gunmen in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh in January 2017. More details awaited.

Madhya Pradesh: Criminal Vijay Yadav injured & his associate Sameer Khan killed in an encounter with police in Narsinghpur. Vijay Yadav is also an accused in the murder case of Congress leader Raju Mishra — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

