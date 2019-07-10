Two Criminals with Rs 50,000 bounty held in Ghazipur

crime

The criminals were held after a gunfight broke between the two sides

New Delhi: Two criminals with a bounty of Rs 50000 on their heads were arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday. The criminals were held after a gunfight broke between the two sides.

Police are yet to disclose the identity of the arrested criminals. Police have registered a case in this regard. Further investigation is underway.

In another case, a 23-year-old man identified as Mohit was shot at multiple times and critically injured by a group of men in Rohini in New Delhi on Saturday, police said. Mohit was attacked around 6:30 am when he along with his three friends were sitting in a car.

A senior police officer said that four men in a vehicle pulled up alongside Mohit's car and one of them got out and pointed a gun at the victim. Though the victim's friends managed to run away, Mohit, who was slow-footed, was chased by the armed man and his accomplices.

Mohit ran towards a colony in Sector -11 and was shot at multiple times. He suffered injuries and is admitted at a city hospital. His condition is said to be critical. The perpetrators, who have been identified, fired 15-14 rounds, he said.

The officer said police and the forensic team have inspected the spot and Mohit's friends are being questioned. It is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

