Search

Two Criminals with Rs 50,000 bounty held in Ghazipur

Published: Jul 10, 2019, 23:07 IST | mid-day online desk

The criminals were held after a gunfight broke between the two sides

Two Criminals with Rs 50,000 bounty held in Ghazipur
Representational Image

New Delhi: Two criminals with a bounty of Rs 50000 on their heads were arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday. The criminals were held after a gunfight broke between the two sides.

Police are yet to disclose the identity of the arrested criminals. Police have registered a case in this regard. Further investigation is underway.

In another case, a 23-year-old man identified as Mohit was shot at multiple times and critically injured by a group of men in Rohini in New Delhi on Saturday, police said. Mohit was attacked around 6:30 am when he along with his three friends were sitting in a car.

A senior police officer said that four men in a vehicle pulled up alongside Mohit's car and one of them got out and pointed a gun at the victim. Though the victim's friends managed to run away, Mohit, who was slow-footed, was chased by the armed man and his accomplices.

Mohit ran towards a colony in Sector -11 and was shot at multiple times. He suffered injuries and is admitted at a city hospital. His condition is said to be critical. The perpetrators, who have been identified, fired 15-14 rounds, he said.

The officer said police and the forensic team have inspected the spot and Mohit's friends are being questioned. It is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

Crime Newsdelhinational news

Famous studio in Mumbai revamped!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK