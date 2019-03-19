Two dead in Odisha after police lathi-charged protesters at Vedanta aluminium plant

national

Representational picture

Kalahandi (Odisha): Two people died and several others got injured after police lathi-charged protesters at Vedanta Aluminium Plant at Lanjigarh in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Monday. The protesters were demanding employment.

The two dead--one protester and one Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) personnel--succumbed to their injuries later, police said.

Thousands of unemployed youths were agitating in front of Vedanta Aluminium plant at Lanjigarh demanding employment. This agitation soon became violent and the OISF personnel resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the agitators.

More than 20 persons were injured and admitted to hospitals at Langigarh, Biswanathpur and Bhawanipatana hospital. Due to tension in the area, the district administration of Kalahandi has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC.

In a statement, a spokesperson of Vedanta said: "We are deeply saddened by the news and we offer our condolences to the families of the deceased. We will work with full cooperation with the appropriate authorities who will be looking into the incident."

"We sincerely appeal to the protestors not to resort to such acts when every situation can be resolved amicably through discussions," said the spokesperson.

