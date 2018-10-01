Two die of swine flu in Jabalpur

national

While an elderly woman died of HIN1 virus Friday, a man the next day, said Dr Dipak Barkade of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Government Medical College and Hospital

Two people have died of swine flu in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur since last Friday, medical authorities said Sunday. While an elderly woman died of HIN1 virus Friday, a man the next day, said Dr Dipak Barkade of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Government Medical College and Hospital.

"Two people have succumbed to H1N1 virus in our hospital," Dr Barkade said. He said three more patients of swine flu are being treated in the hospital.

