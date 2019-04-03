Two farmers electrocuted to death in Rajasthan

national

Rambeen Jat (32) of Katusara village and Raghunath Jat (42) of Dadia village came in contact with live wires while irrigating their fields, Arai SHO Vikram Sewawat said.

Representational image

Jaipur: In separate incidents, two farmers were electrocuted to death while working in their fields in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said. Rambeen Jat (32) of Katusara village and Raghunath Jat (42) of Dadia village came in contact with live wires while irrigating their fields, Arai SHO Vikram Sewawat said.

A case was registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the bodies were handed over to family members of the deceased after post-mortem, the officer added.

In a similar incident, three labourers were electrocuted to death while erecting pole of a private telecom company in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said. Subhash (40), Udayveer (30) and Anup (25) died in Baradari area of the district, they said. Police have registered an FIR against the contractor, who was given task of installing the pole, as proper measures were not taken. Officials said they are probing the incident and bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem examination.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates