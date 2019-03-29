Two IEDs destroyed by security forces

national

Representational image

Two Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) were detected and destroyed by CRPF and District Force near Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) Burji camp in Gangaloor police station area on Friday, DIG anti-Naxal operations said on Friday.



On Thursday, three improvised Mortar bombs were used by Naxals near the camp.



More details of the incident are awaited.



