Two injured as multiple blasts hit Bangkok

At least two people have suffered injuries in apparent multiple bomb blasts in Bangkok on Friday morning, police said. One bomb detonated on a sidewalk in an alley in Rama IX area, injuring two. The injured were rushed to a hospital, reported Xinhua.

Along with that two more explosives exploded outside the Government Complex in Chaeng Wattana area on Bangkok's northern outskirts. Another explosive went off near a BTS elevated railway's Chong Nonsi station in Sathorn area.

An investigation is underway.

