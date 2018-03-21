Two injured in blast at courier shop in Ahmednagar

The injured persons are being treated and an investigation in this regard has been initiated



Representation pic

At least two persons were injured after a blast took place inside a courier shop in Ahmednagar city of Maharashtra on Tuesday. According to Superintendent of Police, Rajankumar Sharma, the courier package which exploded consisted of a speaker and a pipe, which had some white powder.

'The courier was being sent to Pune. The parcel consisted of a speaker and a pipe, which had some white powder. Two people have got injured in the blast,' Sharma told ANI. The injured persons are being treated and an investigation in this regard has been initiated.

