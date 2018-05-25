Search

Two injured in US school shooting

May 25, 2018, 00:03 IST | IANS

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. local time at Noblesville West Middle School. Noblesville is located north of the state capital Indianapolis, Xinhua reported

ShotRepresentational Image

Two people were critically injured after a shooter fired at students on Friday in a middle school in the US state of Indiana, media reports said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. local time at Noblesville West Middle School. Noblesville is located north of the state capital Indianapolis, Xinhua reported.

According to police, one victim was a 13-year-old girl and the other wounded was an adult.

The situation is contained and the suspect is in custody. Police were reported to be on the scene, and the school was on lockdown.

A teacher inside the school said students were being moved to Noblesville High School.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Two dead, seven injured in shooting at US movie theatre

Tags

world newsunited states of america