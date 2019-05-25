Two killed in Bohri Mohalla building fire

national

Two people were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in the fire that broke out in a four-storey residential building at Bohri Mohalla, South Mumbai, late Thursday night. The blaze started around 10:30 pm in a house on the third floor of the Punjab Mahal building in Bhendi Bazaar area. As the smoke from the fire spread to the fourth floor, two women who stayed in adjacent flats died of suffocation. They were identified as Farida Master and Naphisa Geetam.

The fire department officials pulled out four people from the window grill on the fourth floor and rescued seven others stranded on the staircase. "One station officer and three firemen were also suffocated due during fire fighting and were treated in a 108 ambulance. They were later moved to JJ hospital," Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale said. Fire department officials said the level-III blaze was confined to wires and electric installation.

