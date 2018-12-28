Two killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Baran district

national

Their motorcycle was hit by the vehicle when they were returning to Anta town in Baran district, police said

Representational picture

Two persons were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on the NH-27 in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said Friday.

Mahavir Aheer (38) and Basanti lal Meghawal (45), both residents of Sultanpur of Kota district, were killed in the accident that took place Thursday night near Palaitha village, they said.

Police said the bodies were on Friday morning handed over to the family members after postmortem. They said a search was launched to nab the vehicle's driver.

Their motorcycle was hit by the vehicle when they were returning to Anta town in Baran district, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever