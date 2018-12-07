Two men arrested for stealing valuables; gold, silver ornaments recovered

crime

Gold and silver ornaments and Rs 24,000 were recovered from the robber's possession

Representational Picture

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from government quarters in R K Puram area, the police said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Suraj (22) and Raja (20). On Tuesday, an incident of house theft was reported from Sonia Gandhi Camp, Sec-7, R K Puram. The burglars decamped with jewellery and cash from the house after breaking the lock, a senior police officer said.



On Wednesday at around 10.50 pm, police arrested the accused persons during night patrolling at Kashmiri market, Sec-1, R K Puram, the officer added. Some gold and silver ornaments and Rs 24,000 were recovered from their possession, police said.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man and his juvenile associate were Monday held for for shooting dead a stray dog in their bid to flee after robbing a man, police said.

The incident took place Sunday in Seelampur area of northeast Delhi when the miscreants-- Vicky and his associate, after robbing Rs 15,000 from 24-year-old Ravi Kumar, were fleeing the spot, the police said.

The duo do not have a criminal record, the police said, adding that the weapon used in the crime was seized from them. The canine was shot in the leg and taken to a veterinary hospital by the police. However, it succumbed to its injuries on Monday.

Following the incident, a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered by the police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates