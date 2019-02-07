Two minor boys sexually assault girl while playing in Andheri building

crime

The two juveniles committed the crime while playing with the girl in the building.

Two minor boys, aged 10 and 11 years, have been booked in a gang rape case in Andheri on 1 February 2019. The incident took place on 30 January in Andheri (West) where the two juveniles and the victim, a nine-year-old girl, reside. The minor boys assaulted the girl while they were playing in the building. The two juveniles were sent to a correction home in Dongri after a complaint was registered by the victim’s mother.

According to TOI, Amboli police detained the boys after a complaint from the minor girl, a Class 3 student. "The juveniles took the girl to a corridor between the 12th and 13th floors where they attempted to sexually assault her. They let her go later.

According to a police officer, the victim revealed the incident to her mother only the next day when she faced a problem while using the toilet. The victim’s mother then filed a complaint against the two boys. A case has been registered against the juveniles under Indian Penal Code and under the POCSO Act.

