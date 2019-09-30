Two professors from IIT Bombay elected as Fellows of the Indian National Academy of Engineering

Two professors from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have been elected as Fellows of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE). Prof. D Manjunath from Electrical Engineering department and Prof. Supratik Chakraborty from Computer Science and Engineering Department have been elected for this prestigious honour. The IIT Bombay PRO declared on Monday.

INAE honours Indian and Foreign nationals who are elected by “peer” committees in recognition of their personal achievements in engineering which are of exceptional merit and distinctive eminence in new and developing fields of technology. Election to the Academy is by nomination only. Up to 50 Fellows from Academia, Research & Development, Industry and other organizations may be elected each year from nominations received from Fellows of INAE.

The Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), founded in 1987 comprises India’s most distinguished engineers, engineer-scientists and technologists covering the entire spectrum of engineering disciplines. INAE functions as an apex body and promotes the practice of engineering & technology and the related sciences for their application to solving problems of national importance.

