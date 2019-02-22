Two railway waiters held for molesting two female passengers in a train

crime

Accused allegedly made obscene gestures at victims throughout journey from Delhi to Pune

The Government Railway Police (GRP) Pune on Thursday arrested two waiters of the Indian Railways for allegedly molesting two women passengers in a train arriving from Delhi.

Satendra Shreeram Babusingh, 22, a resident of Agra, and Saurabh Nathuram Singh, 19, of Pachera in Madhya Pradesh, were arrested after one of the two women filed a complaint with the railway police.

The complainant, who runs a production house, said, "We boarded the Samjhauta Kranti Express from Delhi around 8.45 am on Wednesday and soon noticed that two waiters from the train pantry were frequently looking at the girls in our group. We tried to ignore them but they were also occasionally trying to touch some of us." The victims were travelling with a small group of people.

On Thursday, around 10.45 am, when the train reached Daund, the complainant and her friend tried to use the washroom and saw the two waiters standing near it. "Their gestures once again made us uncomfortable but we let it go until I went inside the washroom and heard loud noises from outside; my friend and some passengers were shouting at the two waiters.

When I came out, I was told that the two were trying to peep inside the washroom I was using and making obscene gestures. They then tried to run away but were held back by our male colleagues and handed over to the police once we reached Pune," she added. Senior inspector Manoj Khandale of Pune GRP said that the case was being probed.

