Two security guards held for trying to kill lab assistant in Thane

After man tries to intervene in fight between the two guards, one of them smashes a flower pot on his head

Two security guards were arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a lab assistant of an educational institute in Thane, the police said on Monday. The two accused, Ganesh Verma, 25, and Laxman Togre, 27, had an argument over some issue on the institute's premises on Monday night, Kasarwadavli police station inspector A E Kaldate said.

When the lab assistant, Rajiv Kumar Bhagat, 32, tried to intervene, the accused got angry and allegedly hit him with an earthen flower pot, he said. The victim fell unconscious from the blow, he said, adding that the accused left him there, locked the premises and fled.

Found premises locked

When a staff member of the institute went there late in the night, he found the premises locked and the security guards absent from duty, the official said. He then approached another guard and took the keys of the institute from him, he said.

Victim found unconscious

On opening the premises, he found the victim lying unconscious and rushed him to a government hospital. The victim was later shifted to a hospital in Mumbai where his condition was reported to be serious, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by the staff member, the police arrested the two accused and registered offences against them under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder), he added.

