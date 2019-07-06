Two seriously injured as car falls into 25 feet quarry on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

national

The State Highway police have registered a case against the driver who jumped from the vehicle and ran away during the accident

The SUV fell into 25 feet query

In a major accident, two members of the family have been seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling hit the road divider on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The family of eight people from Pune had a major escape after their Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) car hit the road divider and landed into 25 feet quarry.

As soon as the accident took place, the State Highway Police team along with the rescue team of IRB and Khopoli resident Apaghatgrashtra Maditi Sati group rushed to the spot and rescued the commuters from the car.



State Highway Police pull the car from the quarry with the help of a crane

The State Highway Police have identified the commuters as Mandakini Deshmukh (28), Rukmini Devale (65), Anant Deshmukh (29), Shivraj Deshmukh (28), Bhikaji Deshmukh (25), Rani Kore (45), Lahu Kore (45) and Jyoti Dawale (30) all resident of Urali Devahi in Hadapsar, Pune. The State Highway Police has also registered a case against the unidentified car driver of the SUV.

While speaking to mid-day, State Highway Police sub-inspector, Subhash Pujari, who is probing the case said, "The accident took place on Saturday around 2.45 pm. The injured persons are all relatives and they were heading to Mumbai in an Ertica car bearing number MH-12-MR-1711. Due to heavy rains on the E-way, it seems that the car was driven speedily and while taking the turn the driver couldn't control the car. It rammed over the safety road divider and later fell down some 25 feet down from the main road."



The SUVs condition after it fell 25 feet down into the quarry from the main road

The officer further added, "The car driver might have lost control of his vehicle due to which this incident took place. The car driver jumped out of the car and ran away. The other passengers alerted us and we rushed to the spot. We rescued all eight people and rushed them to a nearby hospital. Later with the help of a crane, we pulled the car up. The paddy field of one farmer is a bit scattered. Out of the eight people, two people identified as Rukmini and Mandakini have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). We have registered the case and soon we shall arrest the driver."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates