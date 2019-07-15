Two teenage boys drown in Thane creek

national

The bodies of the boys found from the Mithagar creek in Kopri on Sunday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Two youngsters, both teenagers, drowned in a creek in Thane East, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the boys, both aged 15, entered Mithanagar creek in Kopri, Thane East, which had swelled following heavy rain in the area. They wanted to swim in the creek, unware of the dangers, according to an official of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Unfortunately, both were unable to withstand the currents and drowned. The deceased have been identified as Subham Deokar and Pravin Kanchari, both residents of Kopri RDMC chief, TMC, Santosh kadam said bodies of the boys were fished out Sunday.

